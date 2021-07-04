Sociall (SCL) Market Cap Hits $296,023.17

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 58.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Sociall has traded up 58.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sociall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $296,023.17 and $151.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.86 or 0.00794256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Sociall

Sociall (SCL) is a coin. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

