Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $519.17 Million

Brokerages expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will announce sales of $519.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $513.00 million and the highest is $525.34 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $458.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after buying an additional 126,095 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,435,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,942,000.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

