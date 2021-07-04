Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,100 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 225,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of SAII opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

