SONM Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.92 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. SONM has a total market cap of $64.92 million and $247,188.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SONM has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SONM coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SONM Coin Profile

SONM (CRYPTO:SNM) is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM’s official website is sonm.com . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

Buying and Selling SONM

