S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.06% of S&P Global worth $1,747,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in S&P Global by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.96. The firm has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $415.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.92.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

