SparksPay 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $74.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 125.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $62,218.71 and approximately $74.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000078 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000877 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,195,983 coins and its circulating supply is 10,091,379 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.