SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.31. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $31.44.

