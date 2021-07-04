Spiking (SPIKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.01 Million

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 54.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. Spiking has a market cap of $12.01 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking coin can now be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spiking Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

