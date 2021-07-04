Squorum Price Down 55.2% Over Last Week (SQR)

Squorum (CURRENCY:SQR) traded 58.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Squorum has traded 55.2% lower against the dollar. Squorum has a market cap of $13,166.59 and approximately $1.00 worth of Squorum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Squorum coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00167326 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000863 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000584 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Squorum Profile

Squorum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Squorum’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. Squorum’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain . The official website for Squorum is squorum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Squeezer is a platform designed to help software developers build apps easily without tackling the entire blockchain infrastructure. It is also a tool for providing high-quality blockchain software components to large enterprise organizations. Squeezer uses world-class microservices platforms, such as AWS Lambda, Google Functions, and Azure Functions. The Squeezer Platform is powered by the SQR token (ERC20). Developers will purchase platform subscriptions with the token to create their applications. Additionally, all consultancy services provided by the Squeezer team will be paid for in SQR tokens. “

Buying and Selling Squorum

