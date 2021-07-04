SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) is Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,430 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises approximately 14.5% of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.39% of SS&C Technologies worth $70,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.59. 495,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,572. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

