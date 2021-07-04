StableXSwap Achieves Market Cap of $24.97 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $24.97 million and $424.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00005158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,510.19 or 1.00091547 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00034573 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007780 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00011366 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00055670 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001016 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000481 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

