Stacks (STX) Price Hits $0.83

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Stacks has a total market cap of $966.77 million and approximately $19.56 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002399 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00045470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00131299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00166572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,164,364,735 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

