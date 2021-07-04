StakedZEN (STZEN) 1-Day Volume Tops $32,571.00

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. StakedZEN has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $32,571.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakedZEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $61.70 or 0.00180981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded 24% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00131994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00167533 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,170.24 or 1.00237261 BTC.

StakedZEN Coin Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 32,867 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakedZEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakedZEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

