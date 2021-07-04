Stakenet (XSN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23,784.00

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $18.59 million and approximately $23,784.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.53 or 0.00395136 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000821 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00015250 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001220 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 121,639,754 coins and its circulating supply is 118,100,717 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

