Stakinglab (LABX) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $832.34 and $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00021905 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007726 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001625 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.