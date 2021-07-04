Standard Protocol (STND) Tops One Day Volume of $343,157.00

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $343,157.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00045860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00136182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00167282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,539.57 or 0.99972246 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

