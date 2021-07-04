Standard Tokenization Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.96 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $50.96 million and $2.76 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

