Starname Hits Market Cap of $4.77 Million (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Starname has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $223,492.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Starname has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Starname coin can currently be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname Profile

IOV is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . The official website for Starname is starname.me

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

