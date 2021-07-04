STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Cap Tops $107.40 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $107.40 million and approximately $36,669.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00003501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

