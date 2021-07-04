State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $273,200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in State Street by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in State Street by 7,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 576,145 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in State Street by 858.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 592,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 530,544 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

STT opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.73. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

