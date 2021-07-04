Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $1,954.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stealth has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000955 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00046946 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00034296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,901 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

