SteepCoin (STEEP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $72,894.03 and $2.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.86 or 0.01277092 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

