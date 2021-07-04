Stellar (XLM) Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $6.26 billion and $333.69 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00045889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00135576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00167419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,730.38 or 1.00376702 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,049 coins and its circulating supply is 23,227,018,573 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

