stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $2,254.79 on Top Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and $91,940.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,254.79 or 0.06561439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00132776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00167557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,299.41 or 0.99811070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 598,211 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

