stETH Trading Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One stETH coin can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

