Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,726 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,624 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $10,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,146,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,674,000. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $5,489,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $98.06 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

