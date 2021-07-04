Stifel Financial Corp Buys 13,115 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,803,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Edison International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,570,000 after purchasing an additional 52,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Edison International by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

