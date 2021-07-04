Stifel Financial Corp Has $11.42 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,769,000 after acquiring an additional 357,277 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,815,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $322.84 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.03. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 262.47 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

