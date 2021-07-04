Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,866 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of STORE Capital worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

NYSE STOR opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.