Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of FactSet Research Systems worth $11,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $306.29.

FDS stock opened at $338.47 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $331.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

