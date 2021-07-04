Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 16,975 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,751 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $11,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

LVS stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.42. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

