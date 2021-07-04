Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,047 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,535,000 after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,029,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,138,000 after purchasing an additional 132,171 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after purchasing an additional 645,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 853,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,090,000 after purchasing an additional 53,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $165.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.43.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

