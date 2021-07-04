Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,292 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Elanco Animal Health worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,567 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of ELAN opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.13. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

