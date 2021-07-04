Stifel Financial Corp Sells 14,313 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,313 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $12,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $85.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,209 shares of company stock worth $5,037,574. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

