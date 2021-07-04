Stifel Financial Corp Sells 8,737 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC opened at $73.88 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

