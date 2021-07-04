Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,220,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.58.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,284 shares of company stock valued at $44,860,672. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $583.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $515.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

