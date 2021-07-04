Storj Market Cap Tops $244.36 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $244.36 million and $31.95 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002458 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 29% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00054530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.20 or 0.00794827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Storj Profile

STORJ is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 288,170,897 coins. The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

