STRAKS (STAK) Reaches One Day Volume of $10.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, STRAKS has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $46,618.07 and $10.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,521.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,358.74 or 0.06640224 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $534.64 or 0.01505087 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.27 or 0.00411776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00161310 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.85 or 0.00621737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.66 or 0.00426960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.65 or 0.00348093 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

