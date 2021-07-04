Streamity Market Cap Reaches $584,120.40 (STM)

Streamity (CURRENCY:STM) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Streamity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Streamity has a total market cap of $584,120.40 and $1,941.00 worth of Streamity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamity has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00054596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.87 or 0.00794430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Streamity

STM is a coin. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Streamity’s total supply is 76,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,987,749 coins. Streamity’s official Twitter account is @streamityorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Streamity is medium.com/@streamityorg . The official website for Streamity is stm.club

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamity is a decentralized Exchange for cryptocurrency and fiat. It allows users to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them as well as to convert them to the available Fiat pairs. The STM token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It serves as the internal currency of the platform, meaning that payment for all project services will be made with STM tokens. “

Streamity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamity using one of the exchanges listed above.

