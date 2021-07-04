Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Substratum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $1.12 million and $1,940.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00052932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.81 or 0.00738533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.24 or 0.07563914 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

SUB is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.