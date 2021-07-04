SUKU (SUKU) Reaches Market Cap of $29.69 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, SUKU has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. SUKU has a market capitalization of $29.69 million and $1.17 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SUKU alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00054729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00018406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.79 or 0.00803913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.90 or 0.08058931 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.