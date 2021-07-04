Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 357,634 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.42. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

