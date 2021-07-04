Sun (New) (SUN) One Day Volume Hits $24.21 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sun (New) has a market cap of $105.77 million and $24.21 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001987 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00045506 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00054766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

