SunContract Price Reaches $0.0244 on Exchanges (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One SunContract coin can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SunContract has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $171,239.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SunContract has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

