Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Sunworks stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $9.91. 919,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,963. Sunworks has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a negative net margin of 44.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunworks will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

SUNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Sunworks from $10.75 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 2,147.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

