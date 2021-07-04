Super Zero Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $62.81 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $62.81 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,313.09 or 0.06618269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00160074 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 632,824,233 coins and its circulating supply is 321,391,806 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

