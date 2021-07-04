SureRemit (RMT) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $6,585.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SureRemit has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00045214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00131988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00166585 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,343.34 or 1.00308759 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

