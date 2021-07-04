SureRemit (RMT) Trading Down 3.7% This Week

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $8,435.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SureRemit

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

