sUSD Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002873 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $163.52 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 162,675,192 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

