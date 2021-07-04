SushiSwap Hits Market Cap of $1.03 Billion (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $157.30 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.11 or 0.00022798 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00054668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00018193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.23 or 0.00799234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.47 or 0.08054793 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 226,766,292 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

